CHICAGO – Over the course of three days, one team showed why they are defending NBA champions while another has a ways to go before they get there.

Two dominating wins by the Bucks at the United Center squashed any momentum the Bulls had from a Game 2 victory and now has them on the brink of playoff elimination in Game 5 on Wednesday. A season that had early highs, late lows, some early positives in the playoffs then a crash out at home this weekend now looks to end sooner than later.

Steph Noh of The Sporting News took some time to talk about the Bulls’ series with the Bucks along with other topics on the team on WGN News Now Sports Talk on Monday afternoon. He discussed what he’s seen out of the team’s first playoff series in five years, the direction the franchise is going,

With a big offseason ahead, Steph also discussed where the Bulls might look to improve their roster and what could happen with Zach LaVine as he heads for a potential big pay day this summer.

Steph discussed those topics and more with Larry Hawley on WGN News Now, and you can watch that in the video above.