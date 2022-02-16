Step into this new hand-drawn 2D Restaurant in Lakeview

CHICAGO — A 2D Restaurant in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood, lets visitors step into a two-dimensional café where they’re transported to a hand-drawn city of Paris.

Husband and wife duo Kevin Yu and Vanessa Vu combined their backgrounds in the food industry and interior design for the concept for 2D Restaurant.

Vu first approached Yu with the idea of a black and white restaurant. Yu said he thought that was “too boring”. Vu then combined the idea with Yu’s interest for comic books and her interest in the Netflix series Emily in Paris. They both fell in love with the concept.

In a span of two years the couple worked with a comic book illustrator and Chicago muralist Mia Larson. Larson, with some help from Vu, then hand-drew every detail of the space. It features a walking tour of Paris and its popular destinations like the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre Museum and the Cathedral of Notre-Dame.

Within the illustrations, you’ll find personal touches from Yu and Vu like a timeline of their business journey on the spines of the books in the tall, illustrated bookshelf.

You’ll also find a 1920’s inspired clawfoot tub filled with plastic white and clear balls to resemble bubbles. The tub is placed in front of an Eiffel Tower balcony backdrop.

Don’t let their opening menu fool you. It’s small, but mighty in taste. It features a Phin style coffee bar that offers Vietnamese-style steeped coffee combined with house ingredients. They also have a variety of Pon De Ring donuts, also known as Mochi donuts. These donuts are a hybrid between cake and chewy mochi which make for a soft and airy texture with flavors like strawberry, smores, and cookies and cream just to name a few.

Yu said they’ll soon be expanding their menu to include fried chicken with various sauces.

“We want this to be an escape from reality,” he said. “We simply want to bring happiness to people’s lives”.

The restaurant is currently in its soft opening. The couple said they are planning a grand opening for February 22, 2022 at 2:22 P.M. in partnership with the East Lakeview Chamber of Commerce. They plan on giving away 222 donuts that day to the community. In honor of Black History Month, they say proceeds from the grand opening will be donated to the Brave Space Alliance.

Following the grand opening hours will be:

Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.. – 8 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.