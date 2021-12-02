Stay in the ‘Home Alone’ house for only $25

CHICAGO – How would you like to sled down the stairs like Kevin McAllister from Home Alone or jump on his parents bed? Well, with some luck, that dream could become a reality.

Home Alone, the iconic holiday movie about a young boy accidentally left alone in his Chicago-area home when his family goes on Christmas vacation, recently celebrated its 31st anniversary.

Now, the McAllisters’ Winnetka home is on Airbnb and one lucky family will get a chance to stay in the house for one night this Christmas season.

The home is decked out for the holidays just like in the movie. The kitchen will be stocked with plenty of 90s junk food, Chicago’s finest pizza and microwavable mac and cheese. There will also be aftershave, a real-life tarantula and several booby traps throughout the home.

Guests will be treated to a viewing of Home Sweet Home Alone, the film franchise’s newest holiday adventure; and they’ll get a special LEGO Home Alone kit to take home.

Kevin’s big brother Buzz is hosting the one night stay on December 12th and cost only $25. (Yes! That’s correct, and not a typo! Only $25!!!!) The booking opens on Tuesday, December 7th at 1 p.m. at airbnb.com/homealone. Good luck!