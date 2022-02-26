Stats to Look At: What’s happened during other MLB labor work stoppages

CHICAGO – It’s Saturday, February 26th, and this was supposed to be the day in which games were supposed to be played.

Yes, it’s just spring training contests and they have no impact on the standings that will eventually decide playoff fates come the fall, but it is a taste of spring in Arizona as winter begins its slow wind down in the Midwest.

The Cubs were supposed to face the Dodgers at Sloan Park while the White Sox would have faced the Athletics at Camelback Ranch, but both have been postponed due to the continuing MLB lockout. In fact, spring training games have already been canceled through March 8th with the owners threatening to start to call off regular season contests if a deal’s not reached by Monday.

All that’s transpired over the past few months has disrupted the labor peace that the game has experienced for the better part of the last three decades. More recent fans of the game might not have known or even been alive for some of the work stoppages that plagued the game in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.

In this week’s “Stats to Look At” on WGN News Now takes a look back at the previous strikes and lockouts that have occurred in the game. Some only cost some spring training workouts while others, including 1972, 1981, and 1994-1995, were done at the expense of regular season games.

During the last work stoppage, nearly 1,000 games, the postseason, World Series, and part of the next season were lost.

