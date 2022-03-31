CHICAGO – Over the past few years, he’s seen his teammates reach one of the more coveted milestones for any player who takes the ice in the National Hockey League.

On Thursday, Jonathan Toews will get his chance to become a “millennium man” in the league.

Against the Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Thursday evening, the Blackhawks’ captain will take the ice for his 1,000 game. It comes in his 14th NHL season and in his 57th contest of the 2021-2022 season as Toews joins the elite in team and league history.

The center will become the eighth Blackhawks player to reach 1,000 games and the 366th in the NHL to get to the mark. Toews becomes the fourth member of the 2010s “Dynasty” team to hit a thousand contests, joining Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook, and Patrick Kane.

His current teammate reached 1,000 during March of 2021 and Toews might have done the same had an illness not kept him out for the entire pandemic-shortened 2021 season.

Maybe he can do what he did in Game 1,000 as he did in Game 1 – score a goal, and the captain has done that more frequently as of late. Toews has scored a goal in the late two games and in three of his last five contests for the Blackhawks, who are currently at the start of major rebuild under new general manager Kyle Davidson.

Larry Hawley featured the big moment for the three-time Stanley Cup champion and five-time All-Star in this week’s “Stats To Look At” on WGN News Now. You can watch the full segment in the video above.