Stats To Look At: DeMar DeRozan’s historic seven-game stretch for the Bulls

CHICAGO – There has never been a seven games like it before in NBA history, and that’s not hyperbole.

Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan made NBA history with his incredibly productive and efficient play for the team over the last seven contests. In each, he’s managed to score at least 35 points and shoot 50 percent or over from the floor

That broke Wilt Chamberlain’s NBA record of six-straight games of pulling off that offensive feat, which he accomplished twice in his career. The last of those came from March 6-15, 1963 while a member of the San Francisco Warriors.

It’s been one of the buzz-worthy topics of conversation around the NBA over the past week as DeRozan has begun to enter the conversation for the league’s Most Valuable Player award. In the moment, his performances have been critical for the Bulls as their second-leading scorer, Zach LaVine, has been out during most of this stretch with knee issues.

Since DeRozan went on this current stretch, the Bulls have a 5-2 record and are currently tied for first in the Eastern Conference at the All-Star Break.

During the stretch, the guard is averaging 38.6 points a game while also averaging 60.7 percent shooting from the floor as he’s made NBA history. At the moment he’s averaging 35.8 points per game in February, which would be the most for a single month in his career if it were to hold.

His eight-consecutive 30-point games are the most for the Bulls since Michael Jordan had the same amount from January 6-23, 1996.

