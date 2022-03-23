CHICAGO – For a fanbase that has had little to cheer about the past five years, it’s been a mostly positive 2021-2022 campaign.

The Bulls started out incredibly well and were holding right at the top of the Eastern Conference through the first half of February. Going into the All-Star Break, they were sitting in a tie for first place with the Heat in hopes of finishing there for the first time in ten years.

But a more difficult schedule that showed some of the Bulls’ inexperience in those major contests along with injuries has seen the momentum slow over the past month. Instead of being at the top of the Eastern Conference, the team is now sitting in fifth place, 2 1/2 games behind the Celtics for fourth place, which is the last spot for home floor advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

In fact, the Bulls are only two games ahead of the Raptors in seventh, which is the first spot in the four-team tournament for the last two seeds in the postseason.

One of the reasons that the Bulls have struggled as of late is because of a problem they’ve had all season long: Facing elite teams.

For the record, the Bulls are 18-23 against squads that currently are at or over the .500 mark this season while going 24-7 against teams that are under it. While that might not seem terribly alarming, their record against the teams currently in the Top 3 sports in each conference is not good.

They’re 0-16 against those teams his season.

In the Eastern Conference, they are 0-3 against the first place Heat with a margin of defeat of 14 points while also going 0-3 against the Bucks with an average loss by 12.6 points. A lot of that had to do with a 28-point defeat in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Joel Embiid and the Sixers have already swept the regular season series with the Bulls, winning the four contests by an average margin of ten points.

Against Western Conference top teams, things didn’t fare much better as the team has been swept in their two games against the Suns, Grizzlies, and Warriors.

