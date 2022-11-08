CHICAGO – Chicago’s iconic State Street will officially be ready to sleigh the holiday season Tuesday afternoon.

The Chicago Loop Alliance is adorning 77 trees with festive lights and decorating dozens of poles with seasonal décor for a second year.

It’s all part of The State Street Holiday Lights project which lights up a stretch of State Street between Ida B. Wells and Wacker Drive.

The Holiday Lights will be turned on every evening between 4 and 6 p.m. starting Tuesday Nov. 8 throughout the end of the year.