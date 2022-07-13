CHICAGO – One of the biggest questions for the Blackhawks now is not if they are going to be starting a full-out rebuild in 2022-2023, but exactly who are they going to be doing it with.

Trades and decisions not to offer qualifying offers on last season’s roster have left the team with a bit of bare roster as they start free agency on Wednesday. At the same time, what do the immediate futures of Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and Seth Jones hold, since all three are represented by the same agent and may not be interested in a long-term rebuild.

The drama surrounding the Blackhawks after an active few weeks is the main subject of today’s “The Afternoon Lineup” on WGN News Now as we cover the stories of the day in Chicago sports.

Dylan Cease kept the White Sox hopes for a split in Cleveland alive on Tuesday while the Cubs are going to say goodbye to one of their starters for a little while longer. Candace Parker continues to have tremendous success with the Chicago Sky in her 15th WNBA season and had a performance to remember against the Dream on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Chicago Fire FC is desperately looking for points to climb out from the bottom of MLS as they host Toronto FC on WGN-TV at 7 PM at Soldier Field. It’s part of a three-game homestand for the club as they look to keep their hopes to compete for the postseason alive.

Larry Hawley has these stories and more in this edition of “The Afternoon Lineup” which you can watch in the video above.