CHICAGO, IL – Star Trek fans now have a chance to boldly go where no fan has gone before!

From Friday through Sunday, ‘Star Trek: Mission Chicago’ beams into the McCormick Place Convention Center with a first of its kind fan experience that’s the ultimate destination for Trekkies.

The event features interactive and costume exhibits, tattoo booths, gameplay, and merchandise stands for fans to add to their gear collection.

Fans can also take part in meet-and-greets with their favorite stars from the franchise along with panels with casts of a few Star Trek shows, including Picard, Prodigy, Discovery, Lower Decks, and Strange New Worlds.



“It feels like a homecoming for me every time I’m in Chicago,” Star Trek: Discovery actor and Chicago native Anthony Rapp told WGN News Now’s Christine Flores on Friday. “I have pride in being from the Midwest. I’m still a Cubs fan. So, to have the opportunity to bring this incredible experience and be a part of… the legacy of Star Trek and what it’s meant to the world in my hometown. …you know it’s really, really special.”

Rapp said meeting fans on the first day was incredibly meaningful for him because many shared how his show has “given them hope and been a grounding force for them,” especially in the last few years of the pandemic.

Legendary actor William Shatner, along with actors George Takei and Kate Mulgrew are also slated to attend the convention as special guests over the course of the convention.

Attendees are encouraged to put on their best Starfleet uniforms and show off their Star Trek style when visiting from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, then 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday.

