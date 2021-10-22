“Squid Game” alarm clock shoots a dart to wake you up

A “Squid Game” alarm clock is now available to wake you up.
The clock resembles a miniature version of a doll from the hit Netflix show that shoots players during a deadly game of “Red Light, Green Light”.
When the clock’s alarm goes off, theme music plays, the doll’s head turns in your direction and a dart is fired at you.
“Squid Game” has more than 100-million viewers and is Netflix’s most successful show launch.
