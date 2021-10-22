“Squid Game” alarm clock shoots a dart to wake you up

WGN News Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A “Squid Game” alarm clock is now available to wake you up.
The clock resembles a miniature version of a doll from the hit Netflix show that shoots players during a deadly game of “Red Light, Green Light”.
When the clock’s alarm goes off, theme music plays, the doll’s head turns in your direction and a dart is fired at you.
“Squid Game” has more than 100-million viewers and is Netflix’s most successful show launch.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News