CHICAGO — The Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce has announced their Spring Wine Walk which is scheduled for Thursday, April 7, from 5:30 – 8:30PM.

Guests can sip on more than 20 different wines, enjoy small bites, and shop special discounts from participating stores along three routes along Southport Avenue and Roscoe Street. Each wine taster will receive a commemorative tasting glass

WGN News Now spoke with Emmanuel Ayala, manager at Garfield’s Beverage, a location that will be a part of the walk. Ayala walks us through three different wines and their unique candy pairings.

Candyality will be paring candy with wines at some of the stops along the stroll.

Ayala explains how unique pairings like a Viognier with a Lemonhead, or a Peach Ring can make for a sweet natural taste.

In the video, Ayala also suggested pairing a Pinot Noir, a wine that’s known for having notes of fresh cherries and raspberries, with a milk chocolate sweet. Ayala says grapes for Pinot Noir are one of the hardest grapes to grow because they’re so delicate.

“Chilling a Pinot Noir, for about 10 minutes, will bring the acidity down and the flavors that are hiding in the background will start to come forward,” says Ayala. “This would be the perfect time to pair it with a dark chocolate covered almond or a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup.”

A Farmhouse Red Blend, which is a medium bodied red wine with notes of plum, chocolate and berry, has a suggested pairing with a Tootsie Roll or a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup.

“Wines can be delicious if they’re $10 all the way up to $1,000. It really comes down to the wine maker and the love and desire they have to bring forth,” says Ayala.

Guests can taste these and several other wines and their pairings during the event. Tickets can be purchased here.

Check-in locations for ticket holders (5:00 – 7:00 day of event)

● Roscoe North Route: Roscoe St from Damen to Western (north side of street) – Check in at Brix Catering, 2036 W. Roscoe St

● Roscoe South Route: Roscoe St from Damen to Western (south side of street) – Check in at Brix Catering, 2036 W. Roscoe St

● Southport Route: Southport Ave from Belmont to Grace – Check in at Chamber Office, 1409 W. Addison St

Attendees must show proof of vaccination at check-in to participate. Face masks are optional inside businesses unless otherwise noted at the business entrance.

Participating Businesses:

ROSCOE NORTH ROUTE: Birch Road Cellar, Volo Restaurant Wine Bar, Moondance Chicago, Reach Pilates, Ki House, Cinnamon Boutique, CustomEyes, RoscoeBooks, LUSH Wine & Spirits

ROSCOE SOUTH ROUTE: Winnie Cooper Boutique, Cubbington’s Cabinet, A Pied Shoe Boutique, Denim Lounge in Motion, The Denim Lounge, Ellie Thompson + Co, DSPA Pet Services, Kenneth Ludwig Chicago, Le Sud Chicago

SOUTHPORT ROUTE: Candyality, Baby Dolls Boutique, The Guild, StretchLab Lakeview, The Denim Lounge for Men, Discover CBD Lakeview, Galleria Liquors, The Sill, Aura Candle Bar, Southport Beer, Wine & Spirits, Konbini & Kanpai