CHICAGO – Simply Lemonade will soon have an extra kick!

Coca-Cola plans to spike the fan-favorite and turn it into a boozy beverage.

Simply Spiked is a collaboration between Coca-Cola and the Coors Beverage Company.

They will come in four flavors: Strawberry, blueberry, watermelon, and their signature lemonade.

The new lineup is expected to hit store shelves this summer.