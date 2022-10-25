CHICAGO — More than 120 trains cross paths every day in Chicago’s Forest Hill neighborhood. It’s the most congested rail chokepoint in the Chicago Terminal, Belt Junction, but that’s all about to change.

Several local, state, and federal officials took part in a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for, “the largest construction project to date undertaken by the Chicago Region Environmental and Transportation Efficiency (CREATE) program,” according to a press release from Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle’s office.

The Forest Hill Flyover is just one of four major projects, and a slate of other improvements, wrapped into the 75th Street Corridor Improvement Project. First proposed in 2018, it’s gone through several design phases and has now entered the construction phase. The current projected timeline has construction running through 2025.

According to the CREATE website, the benefits of the new rail flyover will include:

It will eliminate conflict between 30 SouthWest Service Metra trains and 35 freight trains operating on the Western Avenue Corridor (CSX). The construction of an additional main line for Metra operation and the rail-rail flyover connection will reduce congestion and freight conflicts and will connect Metra’s SouthWest Service with the existing Rock Island District tracks, increasing capacity and improving reliability.

This project will allow SouthWest Service trains access to LaSalle Street Station instead of Union Station, which increases capacity for the SouthWest Service while also freeing capacity at Union Station for increased Amtrak service and proposed high-speed rail. This project also is expected to improve Amtrak Cardinal service performance by eliminating freight conflicts in the vicinity of 80th Street. The road-rail grade crossing separation at 71st Street will reduce neighborhood traffic delay and improve safety.