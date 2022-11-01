CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — For the first time in three years, SpaceX launched its Falcon Heavy rocket into orbit Tuesday at 8:41 a.m.

According to the Associated Press, the launch delivered a “classified payload” for the U.S. Space Force into orbit.

The mission is dubbed USSF-44 and departed Earth from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

According to SpaceX’s website, Falcon Heavy’s two side boosters landed at SpaceX’s Landing Zones 1 and 2 (LZ-1 and LZ-2) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.