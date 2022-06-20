CHICAGO — Though Juneteenth takes place on June 19, the federal holiday is being observed on Monday and so too are many of the holiday’s celebrations.

One of those events is taking place at Kenwood Academy High School. It is billed as the 3rd District Inaugural Juneteenth Peace Rally, that being the 3rd district of Cook County. It began at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m.

Gov. JB Pritzker is scheduled to be among the speakers and is expected to give his remarks at 10:30 a.m.

The governor’s remarks will be livestreamed in their entirety within this story beginning at approximately 10:30 a.m.