South Korean officials warn cats are a fire hazard

CHICAGO – Not only could your cat be a psychopath, but now there’s evidence that some cats could become a pyromaniac as well.

Fire officials in South Korea recently issued a warning saying cats caused more than 100 fires over the past three years.

The Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Department claims the fires started when cats jumped onto electric stoves, pressed buttons and accidentally turned them on.

Officials say four people have been injured in feline-started-fires, and add that none of the owners were home when the blazes began in just over half of the other cases.

To keep your cat from becoming a pyromaniac, South Korean fire officials suggest pet owners keep flammable objects like paper towels away from the stove.

In the U.S., about 1,000 home fires are started by pets every year, however it’s not known how of many are caused by cats.