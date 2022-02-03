Hockey and soccer jerseys are part of the White Sox early promotional items for 2022

This is the White Sox hockey jersey that will be handed out to fans at the team’s game against the Angels on April 30th.

CHICAGO – One of the things which the White Sox have been known for dating back to the days when Bill Veeck owned the team is their promotions. Even when the team struggled on the field, there were always interesting events or giveaways to bring fans to the south side.

That tradition continues this year as the White Sox defend their American League Central division championship while also looking for their first World Series title since 2005.

On Thursday the White Sox announced their early promotional schedule for the 2022 season along with the announcement that single-game ticket sales will begin on Wednesday, February 9th at 2 PM CST.

On Opening Day against the Twins on March 31st, the first 20,000 fans will get an 2021 AL Central Division championship pennant. Later in the series, the team will be handing out 15,000 crewneck sweaters on April 2nd.

The April 30th game against the Angels will feature a White Sox “Southside” hockey jersey that will be handed out to the first 20,000 fans in attendance. A Hawaiian shirt will be presented to the first 20,000 fans at the June 11th game against the Rangers.

Then on September 4th, the first 20,000 fans to the team’s game against the Twins will get a “Los White Sox” themed soccer jersey.

In 2022, the White Sox will have four bobblehead nights, with the players featured still to be determined, on April 16th (Rays), May 14th (Yankees), July 4th (Twins), and July 23rd (Guardians).

Along with those promotions, the team will continue its summer T-Shirt giveaway to fans everything Thursday from May 26 through September 1st.

You can see pictures of the items in the slideshow above.

The team also announced a few specialty nights as well:

Rock ‘N’ Roll Night & Postgame Fireworks- May 13 vs Yankees

.Fourth of July Postgame Fireworks – July 4 vs. Twins at 7:10 p.m.

Country Music Night & Postgame Fireworks – July 8 vs. Tigers

Elvis Night and Postgame Fireworks – August 26 vs. Diamondbacks

Hispanic Heritage Night – September 23 vs Tigers