Soaring to new heights with Chicago’s aviation program

CHICAGO – August 19th is National Aviation Day. It’s a day in which we celebrate the history and development of the aviation.

It coincides with the birthday of Orville Wright who, together with his brother Wilbur, made significant contributions to powered flight.

The City of Chicago has an aviation program for students that is ran by One Summer Chicago which gives the opportunity to students from all over the city to get firsthand experience of what goes on within the airports of Chicago.

WGN News Nows talked with Emmanuel Jimenez, Leslie Luna and their coordinator Patricia Aumann about the program.