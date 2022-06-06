CHICAGO – The first weekend of June of 2022 is behind us as the summer months continue to get in full swing for sports here in the “Windy City.”

The Cubs were in town for it but ended up losing their series to the Cardinals in a rare five-game set at Wrigley Field. Meanwhile, the White Sox were able to pick themselves up after four-straight losses with close wins on Saturday and Sunday over the Rays in St. Petersburg.

There were three other teams that came up with victories in town as well.

The reigning WNBA champion Chicago Sky, who look like they are rounding into form as the 2022 campaign continues.

The team won their third-straight game on Sunday at Wintrust Arena as they beat the Mystics 91-82 to improve to 7-3 on the season. Kahleah Copper led the way with 15 points while Emma Meesseman got 13 while Candace Parker had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Gary native Dana Evans had 12 off the bench and had one of the highlights of the young season by hitting a shot well past half-court to end the third quarter.

They’ll face the Mystics again on the road on Wednesday.

Mallory Pugh continues to make her case as one of the best players in the National Women’s Soccer League, finding the back of the net once again in 2022.

The Chicago Red Stars forward, who was a finalist for the league’s MVP award in 2021, notched another score on Saturday at SeatGeek Stadium in a 1-0 win over OL Reign.

With the defense holding up their end and Alyssa Naeher getting the clean sheet, the Red Stars improved to 3-1-2 on the season. A busy stretch continues for the club as they face Washington on Wednesday at SeatGeek Stadium, a match that was moved back due to their Spirit’s participation in the NWSL Challenge Cup schedule back in May.

Just like they have in their two previous series, the Chicago Wolves had a great start to the Western Conference Finals in the AHL’s Calder Cup Playoffs.

In Game 1 Sunday at Allstate Arena, Jamieson Rees came up with the game-winner in overtime as he put a rebound in the back of the net to give the Wolves a 5-4 win. That improves the team to 7-1 in the playoffs as they host Game 2 Monday night in Rosemont.

With the World Cup getting closer and closer, fans are starting to get fired up for what’s to come this winter in Qatar.

Some of that excitement was generated on Sunday night at Soldier Field as over 61,000 fans took in the Mexico-Ecuador match at the home of the Bears and Chicago Fire FC. Both teams have already qualified for that tournament and together they played to a draw in front of a big crowd as they continue their tune-ups for the World Cup in a few months.

The match did feature a difficult moment in the 81st minute as play was stopped due to a derogatory chant from the crowd. It was done so in accordance with FIFA’s anti-discrimination protocol, which calls for the match to be temporarily stopped until it stops.

Larry Hawley discussed all of the weekend events in the “Weekend That Was” on WGN News Now, which you can watch in the video above.