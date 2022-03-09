Sky announce the date for their WNBA championship banner & ring ceremony

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 17: The Chicago Sky celebrate after winning Game Four of the 2021 WNBA Finals against the Phoenix Mercury on October 17, 2021 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – It’s been five years since a professional team in the city has been able to plan a celebration to honor a championship with a long-lasting tribute along with a valuable piece of jewelry.

The Chicago Cubs unveiled their World Series championship flag & gave out the titel rings to members of the franchise on different nights during their first home series in 2017. For the next few years, no team in Chicago was able to do the same for a league championship.

But the Chicago Sky changed that last October when they captured their first WNBA title in franchise history. The city cheered on the team during the WNBA Finals at Wintrust Arena and then at a rally in Millennium Park in their honor.

Now the team gets to hold their last major celebration for their 2021 title this spring, and the Sky set a date for their banner & ring ceremony on Wednesday.

Mark Your Calendars: The @chicagosky will have their 2021 WNBA Championship banner and ring ceremony at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday, May 24th before their game with the Indiana Fever. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/OKheMTMcLe — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 9, 2022

The Sky will honor their team on Tuesday, May 24th at Wintrust Arena before their game against the Indiana Fever at 7 PM. The WNBA championship rings will be handed out and then the banner will be revealed and raised to the rafters of the venue.

“This ceremony and banner unveil for Chicago’s run to the championship represents a bridge that connects 2021 to 2022 for us,” said general manager and head coach James Wade in a statement released by the team. “Momentum is about confidence – and now if there are ever times we lack confidence, the only thing we have to do is look up!”

When the Sky honors the 2021 team it will actually come in their third home game of the 2022 season, with the team hosting the Los Angeles Sparks on May 6th to open the season then the Liberty on May 11th. The team will then play road games against the Lynx, Storm, and Mystics before returning home for a championship celebration.

Single-game tickets for the team go on sale on March 15th at 11 AM at Ticketmaster.