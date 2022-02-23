‘Should I continue to wear a mask after the mandate is lifted?’ Dr. Luna answers viewer questions 2/23

CHICAGO — The proof of vaccine and mask mandates will be lifted on Feb. 28 in Chicago and in Cook County, officials announced Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

In a press conference with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Dr. Allison Arwady, they announced that masks will no longer be required to enter restaurants, grocery stores or other indoor spaces. Additionally, the proof-of-vaccine requirement for business patrons will be lifted.

While the lift date is less than week away, there are questions surrounding the changes and what this means for people in the city moving forward.

Dr. Geraldine Luna, medical director for Chicago's Department of Public Health answers your COVID-19 related questions on our weekly live digital segment.

Dr. Luna will also discuss:

The latest on the BA.2 variant

Wastewater surveillance

CPS masking

Vaccines