CHICAGO – The Shedd Aquarium is doubling down on cuteness with two new additions to its Sea Lion colony.

Shedd officials announced the arrivals of the California sea lions today.

They are three-year old Charger, and his son, a three-month old pup who currently does not have a name.

Both are moving here from the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington D.C. and will now live in the Grainger Sea Lion Cove at the aquarium.

Photo Credit: ©Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

Charger and the new pup will now work on getting to know their new space, the caretakers and eventually meet the other three sea lions in the cove, including Tanner, the Shedd’s oldest sea lion.

The new pup is is the youngest sea lion in the aquarium’s history.

He was sent to the Shedd after his mother rejected him so animal care teams could hand-rear him.

The pup will be fed formula with key nutrients and then introduced to fish.

The Shedd’s animal care team will also work on socialization with the animals.

No word yet on when guests can expect to see Charger and his pup in the sea lion habitat, but the Shedd said it will provide updates on their new arrivals here.