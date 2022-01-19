Shaq dances to Goya Menor hit

CHICAGO – NBA legend Shaquile O’Neal may be retired but the 7-foot 1-inch former center still has some moves.

The 49-year old took to Instagram recently to bust some smooth moves to a song called “Ameno Amapiano” by Nigerian rapper Goya Menor.

The upbeat track has been steadily climbing the charts.

Shaq asked if fans wanted to chill with the big boys in his video caption, and it looks like the big guy is chill whether he’s making moves on the hardwood or in a hallway.

You go Shaq!

You can see more of Shaq’s dance moves above.