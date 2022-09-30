CHICAGO — U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) met with members of Chicago’s Puerto Rican community Friday to discuss the island territory’s recovery following Hurricane Fiona.

The meeting took place at the National Puerto Rican Museum. Durbin held a media availability afterward to discuss the latest on Puerto Rico and its residents.

Durbin was joined by Illinois State Representative Delia Ramirez (4th-D) and Illinois State Senator Omar Aquino (2nd-D). All three gave remarks touching on the importance of addressing not just the direct impacts of Hurricane Fiona, but the many infrastructure issues plaguing the island for the past several years.

You can watch the entirety of their statements in the video above.