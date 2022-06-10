CHICAGO — U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined several Chicago leaders and local advocates at the Gresham Community Center to discuss on-going gun violence.

During a Friday afternoon press conference, Duckworth emphasized her commitment to preventing and reducing gun violence in Illinois’ neighborhoods and under-resourced communities, according to a press release. She also shared the status of ongoing gun reform negotiations in the Senate.

Duckworth was joined by Rachel Arfa, Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities, and Jorge Matos, Director of the Heartland Alliance’s READI Chicago, among others.