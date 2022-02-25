See which Illinois towns made it on the Best College Towns list!

CHICAGO, IL – Three Illinois towns have made the list of the Best College Towns in America.

24/7 Wall Street compiled the list of 30 towns after reviewing U.S. census data.

Researchers considered cities and towns with at least 30,000 residents and 25% of the population enrolled in college.

They also looked at a number of factors including affordability, economic conditions, safety, health, commutability, dining options, arts, and entertainment.

So which Illinois towns are tops to live, work and learn?

30. Dekalb – Northern Illinois University

29. Normal – Illinois State University

18. Urbana – University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

By the way, the town at the top of the list for Best College Towns in America is Cambridge, Massachusetts, home of Harvard University.