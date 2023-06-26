CHICAGO — It might have a different name, but one of the more unique automobiles in tribute to Chicago staple is still popular around the city.

Hence the Oscar Mayer Frankmobile – formerly known as the Wienermobile – is making a few stops in area over the next few weeks.

Led by the drivers “BBQ Brady” and “Grill ‘Em up Emily, the unique machine that’s in the shape of a hot dog will visit a collection of parades, celebrations, and businesses from June 27 through July 4.

Already the “Frankmobile” has been around town, including Chicago’s Pride Parade on the north side of the city on Sunday.

June 27 – AON Center – Waukegan (10:30 am – 12:00 pm)

AON Center- Chicago (3:00 pm – 5:00 pm)

June 28 – Fairplay – 4640 S. Halsted St. – Chicago (11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

Fairplay – 2200 S. Western Ave. – Chicago (3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

June 29 – Fairplay – 8631 W. 95th St. – Hickory Hills (11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

Fairplay – 6620 W. 111th St. – Worth (3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

June 30 – Fairplay – 8700 S. Cicero Ave. – Oak Lawn (11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

Fairplay – 2323 W. 111th St. – Chicago (3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

July 1 – Palatine Jaycess Hometowns Fest Parade (11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.)

Chicagoland Skydiving Center – Independence Boogie (2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

July 2 – Fairplay – 3057 W. 159th St. – Markham (11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

Fairplay – 4640 S. Halsted – Chicago (3:00 pm – 6:00 pm)

July 4 – Village of Hinsdale Parade (9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m)

The Frankmobile has been a major symbol for the Oscar Mayer company, which was founded and is still based in Chicago. It was created by company founder Oscar Mayer’s nephew, Carl B. Mayer, in 1936.