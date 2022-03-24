CHICAGO – There has been a lot of talk about spending money in Major League Baseball free agency before and after the lockout, especially here in Chicago.

Many were hoping that both the Cubs and the White Sox would be willing to dish out some cash to high-level free agents to make the teams as competitive as possible in 2022.

So Thursday’s list of the value of teams released by Forbes is quite interesting to fans who are wondering about their team’s financial well-being.

The Cubs coming in fourth on that list with a value of $3.8 billion dollars for the Ricketts family, who has owned the club since 2009. This is a 13 percent increase since Forbes last rankings a year agod as the team has an operating income of $68 million.

Meanwhile, the White Sox are ranked 15th on the list as they are valued at $1.76 billion under longtime owner Jerry Reinsdorf. That’s a four percent increase from 2021 as the team has had an operating loss of $10 million.

The Yankees are the highest-valued team at $6 billion, which is a 14 percent change from a year ago, while the Marlins are the 30th with a value of $990 million.

Tom Ricketts, the chairman of the Cubs, has been under scrutiny from fans after the team’s core was broken up at the 2021 MLB trade deadline. Many believe ownership didn’t do enough to add to the core and ensure the team’s window of success would continue. This offseason, the Cubs did add frontline pitcher Marcus Stroman along with Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki, who was a five-time All-Star in Nippon Professional Baseball.

In the midst of a competitive window, the White Sox have been very quiet when it comes to filling needs for the 2022 season. They’ve yet to sign, and may not, a high-level starting pitcher, second baseman, or right fielder as the team looks to make a run at their first World Series title since 2005.