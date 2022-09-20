CHICAGO – Illinois may want to adopt Bobby McFerrin’s 1988 hit “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” as its new state song.

The Land of Lincoln ranks 8th in a recent report on 2022’s Happiest States in America.

Happiness is often characterized as an emotional state of well-being or feelings of joy that a person experiences. Some experts say it’s also a combination of how good you feel on a daily basis and how satisfied you are with your life.

Researchers with the personal-finance website WalletHub believe that happiness comes from a combination of internal and external factors that can be influenced by who we spend time with, the activities we do, and our overall attitude.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has been a major stressor for people, the American Psychiatric Association says 87% of Americans are now “anxious” or “very anxious” about the economy and inflation.

WalletHub used this “happiness” research to determine which states had the best combination of factors for a well-balanced and fulfilled life, comparing 50 states across 30 key metrics ranging from work hours to divorce rates along with adequate sleep.

Illinois ranked third in the country for having the lowest share of adult depression.

The happiest state in the country is Hawaii, followed by Maryland, Minnesota, Utah, and New Jersey.

The least happy states are Alabama, Kentucky, Arkansas, Louisiana, and West Virginia.

You can click on the interactive map below to see how other states ranked.