CHICAGO – If you can’t get out of town for vacation this summer, don’t fret.

Turns out “Sweet Home Chicago” is the perfect spot for a local getaway.

In fact, Chicago is the third best city in the country for staycations according to the personal-finance website WalletHub. Honolulu, Hawaii is ranked as the best place for a staycation with Orlando coming in second.

Researchers compared more than 180 cities on more than 40 factors that make a fun and wallet-friendly staycation, including restaurant-meal costs to nightlife options and parks per capita to percentage of residents vaccinated residents.

Other key metrics included weather, walkability, and public beaches per capita.

Here’s how Chicago ranked in some categories:

1st – Tennis Courts per Capita (tied with Honolulu, HI)

1st – Nightlife Options per Capita

3rd – Swimming Pools per Capita

17th – Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt Shops per Capita

35th – % of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated

36th – Bike Rental Facilities per Capita

78th – Hiking Trails per Capita

Honolulu, Hawaii came is ranked as the best place for a staycation followed by Orlando, Florida and Chicago. You can see how other cities ranked in the map below.

Now if you’re looking to explore the city for a staycation you can go to Choose Chicago to find attractions and activities to create a great staycation.

Best Cities for Staycations Worst Cities for Staycations 1. Honolulu, HI 173. Fremont, CA 2. Orlando, FL 174. Garland, TX 3. Chicago, IL 175. Irving, TX 4. Fort Lauderdale, FL 176. Fontana, CA 5. Portland, ME 177. North Las Vegas, NV 6. Las Vegas, NV 178. Oxnard, CA 7. San Francisco, CA 179. Rancho Cucamonga, CA 8. New York, NY 180. Moreno Valley, CA 9. San Diego, CA 181. Chula Vista, CA 10. Seattle, WA 182. Pearl City, HI