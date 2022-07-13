CHICAGO – We may be known for deep dish pizza and hot dogs, but apparently, we also know how to hustle for the muscle!

For the first time ever, Chicago is in the top 10 of the annual American Fitness Index rankings of ‘America’s Fittest Cities’.

The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) and the Elevance Health Foundation put the 2022 list together and ranked the “Windy City” 10th.

Researchers used 34 indicators to evaluate 100 of the largest cities in the country, looking at factors such as the percentage of city population that bicycled or walked to work and even the percentage of people who have asthma.

They compared recreational facilities including the number of parks, basketball hoops, swimming pools and tennis courts per resident; plus considered various physical and mental health factors in cities.

The fittest city in the country for the fifth year in a row is Arlington, Virginia, with Madison, Wisconsin, and Minneapolis, Minnesota rounding out the top three.

The top ten fittest cities are listed below:

1. Arlington, VA

2. Madison, WI

3. Minneapolis, MN

4. Washington, D.C.

5. Seattle, WA

6. Irvine, CA

7. Portland, OR

8. St. Paul, MN

9. Denver, CO

10. Chicago, IL