CHICAGO – Breaking up stinks! No matter how you slice it, it’s unpleasant whether you’re cutting off the relationship or being cut from it.

Everyone heals in their own way, and eating away your sorrow is a very popular coping mechanism. But where you live, may determine what you eat.

Researchers at USA Rx analyzed google trends data from April of last year through April of this year to find the most searched breakup food in each state.

They found 23 different dishes that stood out as the most popular breakup foods across the country.

In Illinois, popcorn is the top food that heartbroken Illinoisans use to mend their hearts.

Our neighbors in Indiana, Wisconsin and Missouri eat candy to get over a lover, while jilted Iowans whip up grilled cheese sandwiches to get over an ex.

Only one state has chocolate as their favorite breakup food, and that’s New York.

Other notable breakup foods include ramen in Hawaii, dumplings in West Virginia, French toast in Delaware and mac & cheese in Vermont.

Hopefully, you won’t have to go through a breakup anytime soon, but just remember these lyrics from Kelly Clarkson’s Stronger, “What doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger. Stand a little taller.”

So, grab some popcorn (if you’re in Illinois) and believe that time heals all wounds.