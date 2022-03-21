CHICAGO – As their 2022 season approaches, the White Sox are continuing to add more promotional dates to their schedule of games at Guaranteed Rate Field.

On Monday, that included the release of the contests in which five bobbleheads of players will be given out over the course of the 81-game home schedule.

The White Sox have announced more 2022 promotional dates at Guaranteed Rate Field, including five bobble head nights, which you can see pictures of below. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/HQUzKbJVFj — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 21, 2022

A Liam Hendriks bobblehead will be given out at the team’s April 16th game against the Rays with the one featuring Tim Anderson’s walk-off homer from the Field of Dreams Game in 2021 being handed out on May 14th against the Yankees. An Eloy Jimenez-Luis Robert fielding bobblehead will be handed out on June 25th at the game against the Orioles.

In those giveaways, the first 20,000 fans will receive one, but only the first 12,000 fans will get the Paul Konerko “Captain America” bobblehead on July 4th against the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Yasmani Grandal’s bobblehead night will be given out to the first 20,000 fans before the July 23rd game against the Guardians.

The team also announced a few new giveaways for the season while rescheduling two others that were affected by the shuffling of home games due to the Major League Baseball lockout.

AL Central Pennant Giveaway meant for the original opener on March 31st is moved to the new home opener on April 12th vs Mariners – First 20,000 fans

The crewneck sweater giveaway is now May 1st against the Angels – First 15,000 fans

Coffee Mug – August 28th vs Diamondbacks – First 15,000 fans

Windbreaker – September 24th vs Tigers – First 15,000 fans

Along with these giveaways, the White Sox added three more promotional events as well: Beatles Night on May 24th vs Red Sox, Polish Heritage Night June 8th vs Dodgers, and Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day on September 3rd against the Twins.