CHICAGO – It may be hot outside, but talk is already underway about hot holiday toys!

The countdown to Christmas is on, and WGN News Now went inside the ASTRA Toy Show in Long Beach, California to learn about some of the items that will be popular when the weather cools off.

Scott Friedland, Head Shop Keeper of Timeless Toys in Lincoln Square, told WGN’s Larry Hawley that fidget toys are still very popular, as are toys to get kids to get outside to play.

He said parents will see toys with new technology that bring a child’s art to life and allows them to put it on a wall or even create a videogame with it.

Friedland pulled some toys that either won the Best Toys for Kids Award or were finalists in their respective categories at the show as well.

Roboflex by Smart Toys and Games – Flexible magnetic building set for kids 3+

– Flexible magnetic building set for kids 3+ Peek-A-Zoo by Smart Toys and Games – brain teaser game and stacking set for ages 2+

– brain teaser game and stacking set for ages 2+ Korko by Uniche – antimicrobial cork building blocks

– antimicrobial cork building blocks Rainbow Xylotree by Uniche – wooden ball run that makes beautiful raindrop sounds as the ball drops

– wooden ball run that makes beautiful raindrop sounds as the ball drops Inspired By Djeco – art kits inspired by classical artists for ages 7+

– art kits inspired by classical artists for ages 7+ Ultra Bionic Blaster – build your own air-powered robotic glove that launches safe foam darts

You can see the toys in action in the video above.