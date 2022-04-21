CHICAGO – With their NWSL Challenge Cup winding down and the regular season fast approaching, the Chicago Red Stars kept one of their traditions going as they head towards their 15th season.

As part of their annual media day, the club unveiled their latest kit which they’ll use for the 2022 season, which this year has been dubbed “Skyscraper.”

It’s meant to represent Chicago’s many tall buildings in the loop with the “X’s” and “V’s” that are in blue on the jersey representing the roman numerals for the club’s 15th season.

There are red stars on the shoulders with red names and numerals on the back with CIBC coming on board as the front-of-jersey sponsor on a multi-year deal with the club.

They’ll be worn when the club opens up their 2022 NWSL regular season at SeatGeek Stadium on Saturday, April 30th against Racing Louisville FC. The Red Stars still have one more match remaining in the NWSL Challenge Cup as they face the Kansas City Current on the road on Sunday.

A victory is needed by the club in order to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament.

Today the @chiredstarsPR released their “Neighborhood Kit,” which features the names of Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods on the stripes in the front of the jersey. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/97Z9Pm0a2a — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) May 1, 2020

This continues a recent tradition of the club releasing a specialty kit for their upcoming season, with their most recent being the black “Momentum Kit” for the 2021 season that featured team color camouflage on the shoulders with a picture of an “L” Train on the front.

The “Neighborhood Kit” in 2020 featured the names of all 77 Chicago neighborhoods in the stripes while the 2019 “Elevated Kit” featured Chicago’s “L” train line map.