CHICAGO – As baseball returns to Wrigley Field for 81 regular season contests in 2022, so do the promotions that fans look forward to on a yearly basis.
On Tuesday, the Cubs announced what some of those will be, including their annual theme nights at the “Friendly Confines.”
The team will have seven of them this season, with the first featuring the Netflix show “Ozark” on Sunday, April 24th. You can see the full schedule below.
- Sunday, April 24 – Ozark Day
- Monday, May 30 – WWE Day
- Sunday, June 19 – Stranger Things Day
- Tuesday, June 28 – Shark Week Night
- Monday, August 8 – Star Wars Night
- Friday, August 19: – Top Gun Day
- Sunday, September 18 – Sesame Street Day
The team also announced five different bobblehead days for players during the 2022 regular season at Wrigley Field.
- Saturday, May 7 – David Ross
- Saturday, May 21 – Patrick Wisdom
- Saturday, August 6 – Nick Madrigal
- Saturday, September 10 – Nico Hoerner
- Saturday, September 17 – Marcus Stroman
There are a number of giveaways of items by the team throughout the season, including a 1984 replica jersey, shoulder cooler, BBQ tool belt, and Hawaiian Shirt. You can see the full promotion schedule by clicking here.