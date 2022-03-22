CHICAGO – As baseball returns to Wrigley Field for 81 regular season contests in 2022, so do the promotions that fans look forward to on a yearly basis.

On Tuesday, the Cubs announced what some of those will be, including their annual theme nights at the “Friendly Confines.”

The team will have seven of them this season, with the first featuring the Netflix show “Ozark” on Sunday, April 24th. You can see the full schedule below.

Sunday, April 24 – Ozark Day

Monday, May 30 – WWE Day

Sunday, June 19 – Stranger Things Day

Tuesday, June 28 – Shark Week Night

Monday, August 8 – Star Wars Night

Friday, August 19: – Top Gun Day

Sunday, September 18 – Sesame Street Day

The team also announced five different bobblehead days for players during the 2022 regular season at Wrigley Field.

Saturday, May 7 – David Ross

Saturday, May 21 – Patrick Wisdom

Saturday, August 6 – Nick Madrigal

Saturday, September 10 – Nico Hoerner

Saturday, September 17 – Marcus Stroman

There are a number of giveaways of items by the team throughout the season, including a 1984 replica jersey, shoulder cooler, BBQ tool belt, and Hawaiian Shirt. You can see the full promotion schedule by clicking here.