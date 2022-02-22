See the Cubs and White Sox 2022 spring training hats

CHICAGO – If things had gone the right way, they would have been wearing these caps for about a week already in Arizona.

Instead, the Cubs and White Sox, like all other teams in Major League Baseball, are currently on hold as the lockout imposed by the owners continues into late February. Negotiations continue this week in hopes of getting spring training started and starting the regular season on time in late March.

But for now, at least fans can have the chance to wear the new spring training hats, which were released by New Era early this week.

Hoping spring training starts sooner than later and that fans might get to see players wear the Spring Training camps, which @NewEraCap had on their website today. I like the look for both clubs, do you? pic.twitter.com/xRGLqiQrZz — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) February 21, 2022

The design features alternate logos for both teams, with the White Sox using an older script “Sox” while the Cubs are using the bear which has been featured at times on the team’s jersey.

Each hat also features an open screen back of the hat, which is something unique to the 2022 version.

On the side of the hat is a patch with a cactus on it, which represents both team’s participation in the Cactus League.

Hats range in price from $31.99 to $43.99 on New Era’s website.

Spring Training was originally supposed to begin last week with pitchers and catchers reporting first then the rest of the rosters arriving later in the week. Games were slated to begin this Saturday but contests have already been postponed through March 5th due to the lockout.

As of right now, the has been no delay to the regular season, with the White Sox scheduled to open at Guaranteed Rate Field against the Twins with the Cubs slated to open on the road against the Reds that same day.