CHICAGO – Over the course of the 2022-2023 season, the Bulls took their first steps towards being a contender in the NBA again.

They were at the top of the Eastern Conference for the first half of the season, but injuries and a tougher schedule knocked them down to a sixth seed by the time the playoffs rolled around. They qualified for the postseason for the first time in five years, but the defending champion Bucks made quick work of the Bulls in the first round.

Now the team has returned for training camp this September and October looking to take the next step in their journey to becoming an NBA championship contender. Their core has returned intact after management made the decision to do so in the hopes of continuity after injuries decimated it last season.

Yet the team still won’t have Lonzo Ball for a while as he has knee surgery on Wednesday.

