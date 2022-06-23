CHICAGO – For the first time in two years, barring a trade in the next few hours, the Bulls will make a selection in the first round of Thursday’s NBA Draft.

Their 2021 pick was traded away in the Nikola Vucevic deal that was made in March of that year, so this year fans will have something to watch closely for as the opening picks are made.

While the player’s fashions are always a big part of the festivities of draft night, there is also something else that fans get a little fired up for at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn starting at 7 PM on Thursday.

That’s the hat that each draft pick will wear when they’re selected by a particular team, which is made in 2022 by New Era.

About 24 hours before, the company released the look of the hats, including the one for the Bulls.

Here is the Bulls' 2022 NBA Draft Night cap from @NewEraCap. The team is currently slated to make the 18th overall pick in the draft with no second rounders unless they pull off a trade. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/98Pr04tcEm — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) June 22, 2022

Here is the look of the hat that the player or players selected by the Bulls will wear on Thursday evening, featuring the red brim and white top with a Bulls logo on one side with the initials “CHI” in red with an NBA logo in black on the other.

As of early Thursday evening, the Bulls have only one selection in the draft, which is their 18th overall pick in the first round. That will be their first in that area of the draft since 2020, when they selected Patrick Williams with the fourth pick.

If the Bulls want to get into the second round, they’ll have to make a trade to get in. If they don’t, this will be the second-straight year the team has made only one pick in the selections. In 2021, they took Chicago native and Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu with the 38th overally pick in the first round.