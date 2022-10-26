CHICAGO – The 14 teams that will compete in the Big Ten football season in 2023 now know their schedules.

On Wednesday, the conference announced the full slate for teams next fall, including Illinois and Northwestern.

Here is @IlliniFootball's 2023 schedule released by the Big Ten Conference today. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Ta801KzwMk — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) October 26, 2022

Illinois will play its first Big Ten game next fall on September 16th at Memorial Stadium against Penn State, which is one of five conference home contests they’ll have (Oct. 7 vs Nebraska, Oct. 21 vs Wisconsin, Nov. 11 vs Indiana, Nov. 25 vs Northwestern).

The team only has one Big Ten opponent switch from the 2022 season as the Nittany Lions take the place of Michigan.

Toledo (Home – Season Opener), Kansas (Road), and Florida Atlantic (Home) are the Illini’s non-conference opponents for 2023, which were previously announced.

Here is @NUFBFamily's full 2023 schedule that was released today by the Big Ten Conference. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/2tWIQ6vFeO — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) October 26, 2022

Northwestern will open its season with a Big Ten game as they travel to Rutgers to face the Scarlet Knights on Saturday, September 2nd. Their conference home opener is against Minnesota on Saturday, September 23rd at Ryan Field.

They’ll also have home conference games against Penn State (September 30th), Maryland (October 28th), Iowa, (November 4th), and Purdue (November 18th).

The Big Ten opponents remain the same except for one as Rutgers takes the place of Ohio State on the slate.

Pat Fitzgerald’s team will have non-conference games against UTEP (Home – September 9th), Duke (Road – September 16th), and Howard (Home – October 7th).

Adjustments to the schedule could still be made as some games could get moved to Friday, Labor Day Sunday, or Black Friday.

You can see the Big Ten schedule for all teams by clicking here.