CHICAGO – It’s something that the team has been thinking about since they first tipped off the regular season back in May.

Winning a repeat championship hasn’t been pulled off in the WNBA in 20 years, with a number of great teams trying and falling short over the last two decades. The Chicago Sky, who won their first championship in 2021, were hoping to pull that off this season and become the third team in league history to win consecutive championships.

After 36 regular season game and a franchise-record 26 victories, the Sky now have that opportunity in front of them over the next month.

As the second seed in the WNBA Playoffs, James Wade’s team now begins the road to a repeat with a three-game first round series with the New York Liberty. The first game of that series is Wednesday evening, and WGN News Now is getting you ready for the action.

On Wednesday evening we had our Sky WNBA Playoffs Preview Show at WGNTV.com as we previewed what’s ahead for the squad and heard from a number of players ahead of the showdown with New York.

Janice Scurio of CHGO also joined the show to talk about what she’s seen out of the group over the last few months and her thoughts on what’s ahead.

If you missed the live show, don’t worry, you can watch it shortly after it’s completed in the story as well.