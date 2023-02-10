One of the most aesthetically pleasing fast food restaurants in the world is just a day trip from the Chicagoland area.

In January, Architectural Digest named a McDonald’s restaurant in Wisconsin Dells is one of the 13 most beautiful McDonald’s in the world.

It’s located at 2325 Wisconsin Dells Parkway and is about three hours from downtown Chicago.

“Another example of the hamburger restaurant leaning into local culture is this log cabin McDonald’s in Wisconsin. Inside, the location includes unique decor, such as a wood-carved bear and mounted moose head,” the article stated.

This location in Wisconsin Dells is one of six in the United States that made the list, joining locations in Downey, California, Freeport, Maine, New Hyde Park, New York, Roswell, New Mexico, and Sedona, Arizona.

Internationally, two restaurants in Hungary and Portugal were featured along with one in Australia, Georgia, and The Netherlands.

All were chosen for either their unique attributes or their ability to incorporate characteristics of their area into the design, the article said.

McDonald’s has over 38,000 locations in 100 different countries, with the company’s corporate headquarters being located in the West Loop neighborhood in Chicago.