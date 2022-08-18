CHICAGO – As the conference continues to expand its membership, they’ve also done the same when it comes to their media deal this decade.

Here’s the details of the Big Ten’s new major media rights deals with CBS, Fox, NBC, and Peacock that were released today. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/rtPyXlJLqv — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 18, 2022

On Thursday morning, the conference announced a new agreement with CBS, FOX, NBC, and Peacock to join with the Big Ten Network and FS1 to be rights holders for football, men’s and women’s basketball, along with other Olympic sports.

The deal is reportedly worth over $7 billion dollars in a major move for the soon-to-be 16-team league, beginning on July 1, 2023 and running through the 2029-2030 academic year. Earlier this year, the Big Ten added UCLA and USC to the conference in their first expansion to the west coast.

The current deal that involves ESPN/ABC expires at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year.

“The Big Ten Conference media rights agreements are more than just dollars and deals. They are a mechanism to provide stability and maximum exposure for our student-athletes, member institutions and partners during these uncertain times in collegiate athletics,” said Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren in a statement released by the conference. “We are very grateful to our world-class media partners for recognizing the strength of the Big Ten Conference brand and providing the incredible resources we need for our student-athletes to compete at the very highest levels, and to achieve their academic and athletics goals.”

One of the main parts of the deal is the televising of football games with this Saturday rotation in 2023: FOX gets the early game at 11 AM central, CBS gets a mid-afternoon start at 2:30 PM central, with NBC televising a prime-time contest.

Each network will also split up coverage of the conference’s football championship game:

CBS: 2024, 2028

FOX: 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029

NBC: 2026

Here’s what each network will have in this deal:

CBS will broadcast seven Big Ten football games in 2023 with that number going up to 15 in 2024 with a “Black Friday” telecast as well. They’ll continue with their traditional men’s basketball coverage of the regular season and tournament, with the semifinals and final having traditionally aired on the network. The women’s basketball tournament final will also appear on the network for the first time. All of these events will be available on Paramount+.

NBC will introduce “Big Ten Saturday Night” football in 2023 with 14-16 games televised per season, with those games also being available on Peacock. That streaming service will have eight football games, as many as 47 regular season men’s basketball contests along with 30 women’s basketball regular season games.

Fox has renewed their deal to have football and men’s basketball on the network with the chance to have other sports on their air as well.

Big Ten Network will continue coverage of all conference sports as they have since its inception in the 2007-2008 academic year.