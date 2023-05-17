CHICAGO — While baseball will take center stage for the summer at the Friendly Confines, another sport will have a few days in the spotlight.

Upper Deck Golf is staging an event at Wrigley Field that will allow fans to play golf from July 6-9 at the iconic baseball park.

Per the company’s website, fans will have the opportunity to hit golf balls from the upper deck onto greens that are on the field, with rounds starting & ending at a clubhouse festival in the ballpark.

Right now, Upper Deck Golf is having people sign up for either standard or VIP tee time waitlists to get the opportunity to play the sport at Wrigley Field.

This is one of ten stadiums where an event like this is being staged, with fans being able to play golf at nine other venues in 2023.

Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara

Lumen Field – Seattle

Comerica Park – Detroit

Citizen’s Bank Park – Philadelphia

Coors Field – Denver

PNC Park – Pittsburgh

Busch Stadium – St. Louis

Cleveland Browns Stadium – Cleveland

Target Field – Minneapolis

Chicago has been the site of events like this in the past, with Upper Deck Golf having a similar event at Soldier Field in April 2019.

(Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for BMW)

Golf doesn’t have much of a history at the Friendly Confines outside of a few promotional events. In September 2011, Cubs legend Ernie Banks joined golfer Dustin Johnson at Wrigley Field during the lead-up to the BMW Championship at Cog Hill.

On April 17, 1951, Sam Snead famously hit a ball over the center field scoreboard teeing off from home plate before the Cubs’ home opener with the Reds.