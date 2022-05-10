CHICAGO – For just the second time in her career, she was able to take the court to start a season as a reigning WNBA champion.

Candace Parker helped the Chicago Sky win their first championship in the fall and on Friday started off the 2022 season against her former team, the Los Angeles Sparks, at Wintrust Arena.

When she did so, she was sporting a special pair of shoes that were designed by someone close to her heart ahead of Mother’s Day.

The Naperville native, six-time WNBA All-Star and two-time MVP took the floor wearing Adidas Basketball’s Exhibit B Player Exclusive shoes that were designed by her daughter, Lailaa, as a salute to her mom on Mother’s Day.

Parker was presented the shoes by her daughter ahead of the opener against the Sparks, with the Sky player posting video of the moment on her Instagram account.













Candace Parker’s Adidas Basketball Exhibit B Player Exclusive shoes that were designed by her daughter, Lailaa (Courtesy: Adidas)

The shoes feature the colors of teams she has played for – including red for Naperville Central High School, orange for the University of Tennessee, purple for the Los Angeles Sparks, and blue for the Chicago Sky. There are tributes to Parker’s legendary college coach, the late Pat Summitt, with the phrases “For Pat,” Left Foot. Right Foot. Breathe. Repeat.”

Unfortunately for Sky and WNBA fans in general, these shoes will not be available for sale, but Parker’s first signature show for the brand, “Exhibit A,” has already been released with a new shoe due out this summer.