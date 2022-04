CHICAGO, IL – Budweiser is looking to hit one out out of the ballpark on Opening Day!

The long-time MLB sponsor has unveiled a new item it hopes will score extra runs with fans.

The beverage company has released limited edition MLB team cans.

They showcase the home citiies of 14 teams, including the Cubs.

Each can has niche artwork by local artists that highlights landmarks and includes a bit of the team’s flair and personality.

The limited edition cans can be purchased where Budweiser is sold.