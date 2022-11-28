CHICAGO – At this point in the Bears’ season, the focus for some has turned from wins and losses to development of the team for the future.

That’s because the Bears continue to fall farther down the NFL standings, with a 31-10 loss to the Jets adding to what has been a long 2022 season for the team. On top of that, the Bears had two major starters go down over the course of the game at soggy Met Life Stadium: Wide receiver Darnell Mooney and safety Eddie Jackson.

Losing both players for a lengthy amount of time hurts an already depleted rebuilding team that is limping their way towards the final five games of the regular season.

Oh, and Justin Fields’ status still remains up in the air as he continues to deal with a left shoulder injury that kept him out of Sunday’s game.

On this edition of “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now, we give updates on Fields, Jackson and Mooney while also taking a look back at the loss to the Jets on Sunday. We’ll discuss the bizarre quarterback situation that developed before the game.

Hear from Trevor Siemian on that interesting scenario along with the team as they deal with injuries to two of their veteran players.

Plus we’ll take a look ahead to the match-up with the Packers on Sunday at Soldier Field, which may or may not feature Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He had to leave this past Sunday night’s game against the Eagles with an oblique injury.

Larry Hawley has more on his injury, the ones to Jackson and Mooney, along with the best and worst of the loss to the Jets on this edition of “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now. You can watch the show live at 3:50 PM in the video.