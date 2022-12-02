CHICAGO – It’s been quite a fall season of collegiate sports in the Chicagoland area with a number of teams experiencing success along with program breakthroughs over the course of the last few months.

Many teams have already completed their seasons as December begins while a few others still have a few steps to take to get a championship.

The final edition of “Campus Check-In” for the fall on WGN News Now was a way to take a look back at what happened with a number of teams in the area and to share some of their success stories.

Illinois football had an amazing turnaround as they won their most games in 15 years while Notre Dame rallied from a poor start to finish 8-4. We’ll talk about them along with Northwestern and Northern Illinois, who each dealt with difficult seasons.

We’ll share the inspiration behind Loyola women’s volleyball’s run to an Atlantic 10 championship and NCAA Tournament along with history being made with the University of Chicago men’s soccer program.

North Central College is also continuing its march to a Division III football national championship as they enter the quarterfinal round.

Two local teams – Prairie State College and Morton College – matched up for an NJCAA Division II men’s soccer championship. College of DuPage will also take the field for the NJCAA Division III football championship at home on Saturday.

Plus we talked about a basketball tradition involving Illinois and Northwestern that has come to an end in 2022.

Anthony Herron of the Big Ten Network also joined the show to discuss the Illini and Wildcats’ football season, preview the conference championship game in Indianapolis, and discussed the upcoming expansion of the College Football Playoff to 12 teams.

Larry Hawley has all of this in the final “Campus Check-In” of the fall in the video above.