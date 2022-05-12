CARLSBAD, CA – LEGO® has unveiled a one-of-a-kind replica of one of the coolest sports cars in the world, the Ferrari F40.

The first-ever life-size model is built entirely out of legos and is the centerpiece of the new LEGO® Ferrari Build and Race attraction, which opened today at the LEGOLAND California Resort in Carlsbad, California.

Legoland’s new Ferrari exhibit (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Legoland)

A team of Master Model builders worked on the 3,000-pound model for more than 3,800 hours and used more than 350,000 LEGO® pieces.

Guests can sit in the driver’s seat of the full-scale Ferrari model which is 4 feet by 6 1/2 feet and 14 feet long, and parked in the attraction’s “garage.”

They will also get to build, test, and race their own LEGO® Ferrari when they venture inside the LEGO® Ferrari Build and Race.

So, can Chicagoans expect to see the bright red Ferrari roll into LEGOLAND Discovery Center Chicago in Schaumburg one day?

“I don’t know if we’re going to get this Ferrari experience there.” said Julie Estrada, Head of Public Relations for Merlin Entertainment. “I can say that when things are popular at other Merlin attractions we tend to share them with our partners across the United States so I can’t say it’s not going to be there.”

You can see more of the LEGO® Ferrari and its new attraction in the video above.